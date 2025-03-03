New Delhi, March 3: Investors tracking stocks to buy or sell on March 3 can keep an eye on Tata Motors, Voltas, Mankind Pharma and others say experts as key developments impact market sentiment. From auto sales reports to corporate transactions and financial updates, these stocks may see significant movement in Monday’s trading session, reported CNBCTV18.

The market was caught in a complete bear trap on February 28 after a gap-down opening, with the Nifty 50 making a disappointing start to the March series and falling nearly 2 percent to close at almost a 9-month low, following consolidation in the previous couple of sessions. Now, as we enter a new week below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, March 3. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip for 5th Consecutive Series for First Time in 29 Years.

Tata Motors (NSE: TataMotors): The auto giant reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in total domestic and international sales, which stood at 79,344 units in February 2025, down from 86,406 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales dropped 9% to 77,232 units, while passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, also declined 9% to 46,811 units. Commercial vehicle sales fell 7% YoY to 32,533 units. Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 1,397 Points, Nifty Ends Higher As Investors Track US Tariff Developments.

TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMotor): The company posted robust auto sales for February 2025, with total sales reaching 4.03 lakh units, surpassing CNBC-TV18’s estimate of 3.90 lakh units. This marks a 10% YoY increase from 3.68 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales rose 10% to 3.91 lakh units, while electric vehicle sales surged 34% to 24,017 units. Exports also grew 26% to 1.24 lakh units, and three-wheeler sales increased 14% to 12,087 units.

Voltas (NSE: Voltas): The Tata Group company has transferred its 92% stake in Saudi Ensas Co for Engineering, based in Saudi Arabia, to Universal MEP Projects Pte Limited (UMPPL), a Singapore-based entity, for INR 61.84 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (NSE: UJJIVANSFB): The bank has completed the sale of its stressed loan portfolio, which had an outstanding balance of INR 364.51 crore, to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for INR 34.26 crore.

Mankind Pharma (NSE: Mankind): The pharmaceutical firm has received an income tax demand order amounting to INR 111.68 crore for the assessment year 2021-22.

NTPC (NSE: NTPC): The state-run power company achieved a milestone by generating 400 billion units (BU) of electricity in FY24-25 as of March 1, 2025—12 days faster than the previous year’s record. With over 77 GW installed capacity and 29.5 GW under construction, NTPC aims to reach 60 GW renewable capacity by 2032.

Investors should keep a close watch on the above shares as market remains unpredictable.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

