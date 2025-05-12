Bitcoin Price Today, May 12, 2025: BTC Hits USD 105,000 Mark, Expected To Continue Upward Trend

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit USD 105,000 today, May 12. Notably, the rise in price of Bitcoin comes a day after the cryptocurrency was trading at USD 1,03,205.86 on May 11. It is expected to continue the upward trend. Over the past few days, the cost of Bitcoin (BTC) has been rising steadily. After staying below the USD 1,00,000 mark for a while, the cryptocurrency has now moved past that level. According to CoinDCX, Bitcoin is priced at INR 86,78.608.54 in India today, May 12, and has grown by 0.87 per cent. Trading in Bitcoin in India is Refined Way of Doing Hawala Business: Supreme Court.

Bitcoin Hits USD 105,000 Today, May 13, 2025

JUST IN: Bitcoin hits $105,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 12, 2025

