Bitcoin price today on May 21, 2025, was trading at USD 1,06,345.07 as of 3:11 AM IST. It marks a rise from yesterday’s BTC price of USD 1,05,163.45 at the same time. Bitcoin had reached its all-time high of USD 1,09,114.88 in January 2025. The steady rise in cryptocurrency value shows an upward trend. The current momentum of Bitcoin's price shows signs of continued growth in the future as experts believe that Bitcoin price may reach the USD 1,20,000 mark by the year 2025 if this upward trend continues. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 21, 2025: SBI, United Spirits and Whirlpool of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 21, 2025

May 20, 2025 @ 09:41 PM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $106,345.07 (BTC-EUR): €94,316.13 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 20, 2025

