Bitcoin price today, on May 23, 2025, hit a new all-time high, touching USD 1,11,332.88 at 8:49 AM IST. The price had earlier reached USD 1,10,803.87 at 3:11 AM IST on the same day. A day before, on May 22 at 8:44 PM IST, it had touched USD 1,11,046.84. The BTC price has now crossed the previous all-time high of USD 1,09,114.88, which was recorded in January 2025. The steady rise in value shows a strong upward trend in the cryptocurrency market. Experts predict that if this pace continues, Bitcoin could hit USD 1,20,000 by the end of the year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 23, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 23, 2025

