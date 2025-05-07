Bitcoin price increased significantly in a few hours, touching the USD 97,500 mark. The BTC price quickly began falling down, and as of 8:34 AM IST, it is USD 96,400. The cryptocurrency added USD 3,500 within a few hours when it touched the USD 97k price again around 1:05 AM IST. The price of the leading crypto started falling afterwards. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 07, 2025: Mahanagar Gas, Piramal Enterprises and Godrej Consumer Products Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Soared to USD 97,500, Now at USD 96,400

🚀 Bitcoin just vaulted past $97K, adding over $3,500 in hours. 💥 $55M in shorts wiped out as bulls regain momentum. BTC touched $97,469 before retracing slightly. $24.27B in volume, commanding 33.11% of all trades. RSI at 66 signals strong but controlled buying. — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) May 7, 2025

