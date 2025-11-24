Bitcoin’s price has slightly increased after falling to the USD 86,000 level. As of 24 November 2025 (today) at 10:51 am IST, BTC was priced at USD 87,540. The cryptocurrency has dropped significantly from its previous high of USD 126,000. It plunged below the USD 100,000 mark and continued to decline for several days. The price of Bitcoin could rise in the future; however, given the current situation, it may take some time. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 24, 2025: Tata Power, RVNL and Lemon Tree Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slightly up to USD 87,400

