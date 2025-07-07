Capgemini has reportedly agreed to buy WNS, a provider of business process management technology, in a USD 3.3 billion cash deal. As per a report of Reuters, the French consulting and technology group will pay USD 76.5 per WNS share. The deal has reportedly been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to approvals. Capgemini reportedly want to establish a dedicated consulting service using Generative AI and Agentic AI technologies with this acquisition. Infosys HR Tracking Employees, Implements Monitoring System To Send Warning Emails; Know Why.

Capgemini To Buy WNS

JUST IN🚨: #Capgemini to acquire #BPM major #WNS for $3.3 bln. Deal expected to close by year-end. Capgemini to pay $76.5/shr, a 17% premium to current market price. Does it mark beginning of a consolidation in the BPM industry due to #AI or just another buyout of PE-backed firm? pic.twitter.com/PQgD5IBfrF — Sai Ishwar (@sai_ishwarb) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)