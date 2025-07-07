New Delhi, July 7: Infosys has reportedly introduced a new internal wellness campaign to promote healthier work habits among its employees. The monitoring system encourages staff to stick to standard working hours, especially while working remotely. The development is said to be part of the company’s focus on employee well-being and work-life balance. Infosys HR team has reportedly begun alerting employees who go beyond their daily work limits through emails.

The campaign comes after Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s widely discussed remark suggesting a 70-hour work week. In contrast, the company now seems to be highlighting the importance of managing time effectively and to create a balanced work environment for its workforce. Infosys, India’s second-largest IT firm HR team, has reportedly started sending personalised warning emails to workers who go beyond their regular shift times. As per the company’s internal guidelines, staff are required to work 9 hours and 15 minutes each working day for five days a week. Infosys Global Hackathon 2025: Infosys Invites Developers and Students To Build Cloud-Native Solutions, Registration Closes Soon; Check Details.

If an employee crosses this limit, particularly while working from home the system automatically flags the excess hours and generates a notification. HR communication stated, "While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success."

As per a report of The Economic Times, an Infosys employee said, "We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger." Infosys has reportedly implemented the monitoring system following the rollout of hybrid work for its workforce of 3,23,500 employees. Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Caught Red-Handed Recording Explicit Videos of Female Colleagues in Washroom, Arrested as Over 30 Obscene Clips Found on His Phone.

When an employee logs excessive working hours, the HR department issues a detailed alert. These notifications include specific data such as the number of remote working days, total hours worked, and the average daily hours recorded, helping employees to stay aware of their work patterns.

