Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared an update with his fans on March 26, 2025. In a post on X (previously Twitter), Ronaldo announced that he would be a character in the upcoming fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. The news may come as a surprise for his fans, as Ronaldo is known for his incredible football career. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is a versus fighting game which is set to release on April 24, 2025. It will be available on various platforms like PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The game will be priced at USD 59.99, EURO 59.99, with pre-orders now available. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check System Requirements, New Character and Other Details.

Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I’m Going To Be a Character in the New Fighting Game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves’

Big news to share with everyone today! I'm going to be a character in the new fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves! @FATALFURY_PR Let's have some fun on April 24th! https://t.co/XaIqKFHUIG #SNK #FatalFury #CR7 #AD pic.twitter.com/UX0PhYKKNP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 26, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

GAME ON!🔥 Legendary footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, joins the roster of FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves!⚽️ @Cristiano Get hyped for April 24th when he breaks new ground in South Town!https://t.co/2LVOEgg8SS#FatalFury #CotW #CR7 #KingofFootball pic.twitter.com/VGr8tAjkVr — FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves (@FATALFURY_PR) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)