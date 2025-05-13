US President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook after China agreed to pause all tariffs for 90 days. Trump spoke with Cook and said the Apple CEO planned to increase the numbers. The US President said that Apple, with a USD 500 billion investment, would open up many plants in the United States. Apple also announced shifting its focus on manufacturing iPhones and other products from China to India for the global market. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Announces Users Can Export Files Generated Using Chatbot's Deep Research Into PDF Format With Tables, Images and More.

Donald Trump Met With Tim Cook for Building Up Plants in US With USD 500 Billion Investment

President Donald Trump called Apple CEO Tim Cook this morning following tariffs pause 🚨 “I spoke to Tim Cook this morning, and he’s going to, I think, even up his numbers,” Trump said in the Oval Office. ”$500 billion, he’s going to be building a lot of plants in the United… pic.twitter.com/iTGu77M2nY — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)