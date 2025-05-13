OpenAI introduced a new export feature to ChatGPT Deep Research. The new ChatGPT feature allows the users to export the generated reports using Deep Research into a PDF format. The Sam Altman-run company said the reports would include images, tables, linked citations and sources when exported. ChatGPT users need to click on the "Download as PDF". Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices.

ChatGPT Gets Export Option for Deep Research Feature: OpenAI

You can now export your deep research reports as well-formatted PDFs—complete with tables, images, linked citations, and sources. Just click the share icon and select 'Download as PDF.' It works for both new and past reports. pic.twitter.com/kecIR4tEne — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 12, 2025

