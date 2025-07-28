Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a post on July 28, 2025, and confirmed a major development in Tesla’s next-geration semiconductor plans. He stated, “Samsung’s giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip. The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate." The announcement highlights a key step for Tesla in building its advanced chips for future self-driving and AI technologies. As per a report of Bloomberg, Samsung has secured a chipmaking deal worth 22.8 trillion won, which will continue till the end of 2033. The agreement highlights the long-term partnership between the two tech giants. Elon Musk Responds on Grok AI Facing ‘Consensus Bias’, Says ‘Grok Will Sometimes Make Mistakes, We're Working on This’.

Samsung’s giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip. The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate. Samsung currently makes AI4. TSMC will make AI5, which just finished design, initially in Taiwan and then Arizona. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2025

