Elon Musk responded to post made by X user who said that Grok AI chatbot was suffering from "consensus bias". The user said, "If enough academics say transgender surgery is good for kids, then so it is. There is no debate". To this post, Elon Musk said, "We're working on this". xAI's Grok AI chatbot has become widely popular since its launch, particularly Grok 3 and Grok 4 models. Musk also posted, "Grok will sometimes make mistakes, but fewer over time" to a post of another X user, likely saying that the AI was not perfect. Gemini AI Blunder: Google’s Gemini CLI Deletes Files of Software Developer Anurag Gupta, Apologises Later; Here’s What Happened.

'Grok Will Sometimes Make Mistakes...': Elon Musk

Grok will sometimes make mistakes, but fewer over time https://t.co/E32ZlqXsfq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

xAI Working on Grok's Issue on 'Consensus Bias': Elon Musk

We’re working on this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

