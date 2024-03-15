A former Twitter employee has reportedly asked a federal judge to order Elon Musk to sit for a seven-hour deposition. The deposition would include the tech billionaire's role in mass layoffs at the X, formerly known as Twitter, before Musk's takeover. The key allegations include that Elon Musk was personally responsible for policies and layoff strategies after he bought the Twitter platform. The second allegation is that Elon was cutting costs and reducing the workforce. The third allegation is about who made the final allegations. Paytm NPCI Approval: Fintech Firm Gets Approval From NPCI To Participate in UPI Under Multi-Bank Model.

Elon Musk Deposition Sought by Former Twitter Employee Over Mass Layoffs:

