Elon Musk agreed to the idea of releasing "Facebook Files" like "Twitter Files", showing how Mark Zuckerberg's platform had a conversation with the US government on COVID and vaccine censorship. The idea was propagated by Mario Nawfal on X, who said, "We’ve seen the 'Twitter Files' — now, let’s see if Meta is ready to expose what really went down behind the scenes." Musk reacted to this and said, "That would be great". It was first posted on X by Dave Lee, a YouTuber and Tesla investor, through a post which said, "If Zuck is seriosus then let's see the equivalent of the Twiter Files". He further said that Facebook should show all the back-and-forth communications between the government of the United States and the platform. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, 2 Long-Term Tech Rivals, Will Reportedly Sit Together at Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Elon Musk Said 'Facebook Files' Exposing US Government on Vaccine Would Be Great

That would be great https://t.co/4EMb1zuw4P — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

