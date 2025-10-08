Elon Musk reacted to sees that Grok Code Fast 1 was available on Microsoft's Visual Studio. The latest Grok Code model offers "advanced AI model brings smarter, faster coding assistance right into your favorite IDEs via GitHub Copilot Chat", stated Microsoft. The company also said the Grok Code Fast 1 was available in public preview for Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise plans getting support for agent, asking questions, and editing modes, making coding more intuitive and efficient. Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India’s First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services. Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India’s First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services.

Elon Musk Says "Grok Code Now Available in Visual Studio"

Grok Code now available in Visual Studio https://t.co/HgxHZvCYoW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

