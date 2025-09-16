OpenAI has released GPT-5 Codex, a GPT-5 version optimised for agentic coding. The new OpenAI GPT-5 Codex brings notable upgrades to Codex, and it is now available to Codex CLI, IDE Extension, web, mobile, and for code reviews in GitHub. GPT-5 Codex was designed to focus on real-world software engineering and offer faster responses. It lets people complete tasks faster and check for bugs or inaccuracies. OpenAI said, 'GPT‑5-Codex is available everywhere you use Codex—it’s the default for cloud tasks and code review, and developers can choose to use it for local tasks via Codex CLI and the IDE extension." Perplexity Beats Grok, ChatGPT and Google Gemini Apps in MAUs, Becomes Fastest Growing GenAI App on Android in August 2025.

OpenAI Releases GPT-5 Codex Model for Agentic Coding

We’re releasing GPT-5-Codex — a version of GPT-5 further optimized for agentic coding in Codex. Available in the Codex CLI, IDE Extension, web, mobile, and for code reviews in Github. https://t.co/OVGrUovgHN — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)