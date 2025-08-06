Google has launched "Gemini CLI GitHub Actions" as a free user beta. The Gemini CLI GitHub Actions is a powerful AI coding teammate, an autonomous agent that helps users in routine, critical coding tasks. Google said it was an "on-demand collaborator" that can help users delegate their work to. It is launched after Gemini CLI, an open-source AI agent launched in June 2025. Google said, "It’s now in beta, available to everyone worldwide, and you can find it on GitHub at google-github-actions/run-gemini-cli". Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking Model Now Available for Perplexity Max Subscribers.

Google Launches 'Gemini CLI GitHub Actions' for Coding Help

Just launched: Gemini CLI GitHub Actions—a no-cost, powerful AI coding teammate for your repository! Now in beta, you can use it both as an autonomous agent for critical routine coding tasks and as an on-demand collaborator to quickly delegate work to ↓ https://t.co/BWKuIRhX11 — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) August 6, 2025

