GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke announced that he would step down from his position after four years and begin his journey as a new startup founder again. He said that GitHub has grown significantly over the years, reaching nearly 150 million developers and has 1 billion repos and forks. Thomas Dohmke said that the Copilot continued to lead the most thriving market in AI with 20 million users while growing. GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke thanked Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Julia Liuson and others. He said, "... thank you to all Hubbers for the ride of a lifetime. OpenAI to Discontinue ChatGPT Standard Voice on September 9, 2025, Offers Legacy Model Selector in Settings.

Thomas Dohmke Stepping Down as GitHub CEO

After nearly four years as CEO, I’m leaving GitHub to become a startup founder again. With more than 1B repos and forks, 150M+ developers, and Copilot continuing to lead the most thriving market in AI with 20M users and counting, GitHub has never been stronger than it is today.… — Thomas Dohmke (@ashtom) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)