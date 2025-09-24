Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account posted a cryptic "gm" message while he serves a 25-year prison term for fraud linked to the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The tweet, shared on September 24 at 5:07 AM (IST), has left followers questioning whether it came directly from the convicted founder or was posted by someone else. His X bio now reads, “SBF’s words (mostly). Shared by a friend,” adding to the mystery. The brief greeting sparked immediate reactions from netizens, with many speculating on its intent. Samuel Bankman-Fried Found Guilty: US Jury Holds FTX Founder Guilty on All Charges Including Fraud, Conspiracy and Money Laundering.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Account Posts Cryptic Message

gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025

'gm', Say Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post

JUST IN - Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account posted “gm” while he is serving time in prison pic.twitter.com/A1hHCq4R4h — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 24, 2025

