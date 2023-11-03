Sam Bankman-Fried, a former crypto tycoon, was found guilty on all seven charges of fraud, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy by a New York jury on Thursday, November 3. After a five-week trial, the panel made its conclusion, and Bankman-Fried could potentially spend up to 110 years in prison. A later time will be designated for sentencing. Bankman-Fried had endured a month-long federal trial after some of his closest friends testified that he was involved in every move that resulted in the disappearance of $8 billion from his FTX trading platform. Before his business crashed catastrophically late last year, Bankman-Fried, 31, was the face of the cryptocurrency sector and was reportedly worth $26 billion, according to Fortune magazine. Samuel Bankman-Fried, Founder of FTX, Arrested in Bahamas at US Government's Request.

Samuel Bankman-Fried Found Guilty

BREAKING: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all counts — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 2, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found GUILTY on all charges including multiple counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. His sentence could be a maximum of 115 years in federal prison pic.twitter.com/0ZZfTG7GG2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 2, 2023

FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, found guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/phvyqtddkn — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 3, 2023

