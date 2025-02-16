Mumbai, February 16: GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game to launch likely around September this year. Recently, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, confirmed that the plans for launching the successor to Grand Theft Auto 6 would remain unchanged, with a release window set for Fall 2025. However, one primary issue remains for PC gamers i.e. when they will get their hands on the game. According to recent reports, GTA 6 PC version could arrive early 2026.

GTA VI will have new characters, unlike the previous games' Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, which could take some unexpected twists and turns. The story will likely continue the same satirical tone of modern American culture. However, several users on social media have hinted that the gameplay would drastically change. GTA 5 allowed blowing up cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, planes, helicopters, boats, and more. However, it did not allow blowing up all the buildings. This could change in the upcoming GTA 6. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games Animator Mike York Claims Game Is ‘Fully Playable', Launch Likely in September 2025.

Amid these excitements, PC gamers were credited by Take-Two Interactive for a nearly 40% increase in video game sales. Still, the Rockstar Games-parent company decided to skip the GTA 6 PC version launch at the same time as the Xbox and PS5 gaming consoles.

In 2025, PC games will not get the video game at the same time as the other popular gaming consoles. Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said this would boost the sales of the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. To some gamers, GTA 5 is still one of the best games in terms of graphics, gameplay, and the ability to freely explore the cities and do random things. However, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI may have improved graphics and mechanics, which might also not be optimised well for PCs, same could be for current-gen gaming consoles. However, it is too soon to pass any judgement. GTA 6 PC Version May Not Be Announced at Same Time As PS5 and Xbox Gaming Console; Know When To Expect Grand Theft Auto 6 on Computer.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 game was expected to be delayed, but since it is coming this year, the PC version may need some tweaking and enhancements. However, the reports said the GTA 6 PC version could arrive sooner than expected in 2026. Corsair CEO Andy Paul said that the game may arrive early next year. However, there are no updates on the timeline.

