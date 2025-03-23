GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) is set to release in Fall 2025, and ahead of that, fans are eagerly awaiting the game's second trailer. The GTA 6 trailer 2 release is expected between March and April; however, there are no updates from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactives. A new leak said that March 25 was the potential date for GTA 6 Trailer 2 news. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Milestone: Ubisoft’s Latest Action-Adventure Game Hits 2 Million Players, Surpasses Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Launches.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) Trailer 2 Announcement on March 25

March 25 is a potential date for GTA 6 Trailer 2 news: - It's a Tuesday - Game Informer returns, the first to preview GTA V - A user on the subreddit has commented "25 03 25" for over 3 months, way before Game Informer announced its return pic.twitter.com/3jgEQjbqqS — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)