Assassin's Creed Shadows game achieved a new milestone by reaching 2 million players. The action-adventure stealth game was launched on March 20, 2025, on multiple platforms. Assassin's Creed Shadows continues the legacy of the popular game series from Ubisoft; however, it has surpassed the launches of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. It explores the journey of Feudal Japan. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Launched, Available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games Store; Check Price and Other Details.

AC Shadows Surpassed 2 Million Players

🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥 We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone! Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan! #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/a6YezXNtYI — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 22, 2025

