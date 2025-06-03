HONON 200 5G price slashed by the company. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of INR 34,999 for 8GB+256GB on July 18, 2024. With the discount applied, the HONON 200 5G price was INR 29,999. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced a massive price cut, offering the smartphone at INR 22,998 and it is available to buy on Amazon. For this price, you get a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED floating display, 5,200mAh battery with 100W HONOR SuperCharge, AI-powered MagicOS 8.0 out of the box, 50MP wide primary, 50MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear and 50MP selfie camera. HONON 200 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Motorola Razr 60 Sale To Begin Tomorrow in India, Flip Phone Has 6.9-Inch Main and 3.6-Inch Cover pOLED Displays; Check Price, Sale Time, Specifications and Features.

HONOR 200 5G Price Cut Down by INR 7,001

Take your mobile photography to new heights. The HONOR 200 5G offers studio-level portraits with AI technology—now starting at ₹22,998. Shop now at https://t.co/0CYSbxHrlM#HONOR200 #NextGenTech #AmazonExclusive pic.twitter.com/25AUh3Qu3O — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)