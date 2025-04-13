HP laptops will soon be made in Tamil Nadu, marking a major step forward for electronics manufacturing in the state. On April 9, 2025, Dixon Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a new manufacturing facility with an investment of INR 1000 crores at Oragadam, near Chennai. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The new facility is expected to bring significant employment to the area. Minister Dr T R B Rajaa said, "This facility is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs." iPhones, Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Exports From India to US Will Be 20% Cheaper Than China Following Donald Trump Exemptions on Tariff: ICEA.

HP Laptops Soon To Be Made in Tamil Nadu

HP laptops, soon to be #MadeInTamilNadu ! Another big day for #electronics manufacturing in #TamilNadu! Today in the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, Dixon Technologies has signed an MoU for a brand-new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at… pic.twitter.com/xdqGGMSws7 — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)