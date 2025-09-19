Delhi witnessed long queues outside Apple stores on the launch day of the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air, as fans lined up from early morning to get their hands on the latest devices. At Select City Mall in Saket, shoppers were eager to grab the new Pro model, which comes in a striking Cosmic Orange variant. The color, widely referred to as ‘saffron,’ was already sold out in pre-orders due to high demand. A customer from Sangam Vihar said, “I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour…” The enthusiasm highlights Apple’s continuing appeal in India. iPhone 17 Pro in Saffron Colour To Mark 100 Years of RSS? Fact Check Busts Viral Fake Post Attributed to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

iPhone 17 Cosmic Orange Colour Thrills Buyer in Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: After buying the iPhone 17 series phone, a customer says, "I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour..."#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/jdMjvx4GVn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

