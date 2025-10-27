The iPhone 18 Pro model is expected to launch next year, around September, with major design changes and upgrades. Reports suggest that the Apple device could feature a variable large aperture, a new design, and a 48MP periscope lens. It may launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold, and either the iPhone Air 2 or iPhone Air 2026. Reports also indicate that it could come with an upgraded form factor. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026. iPhone 18 Pro To Get Starlink Satellite Connectivity As Apple and Elon Musk’s SpaceX Plan To Team Up: Reports.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro New Details Leaked

iPhone 18 Pro Series 🍎 ▫️ Upgraded form factor ▫️ Variable Aperture (iPhone 18 Pro Max) ▫️ 48MP± Periscope unit 🔭 + Larger Aperture iPhone 18 Pro Series - iPhone Air 2 / 18 Air - Apple Fold September 2026 📆 iPhone 18 - iPhone 18e Q1 2027 📆#Apple #iPhone18 #iPhone18Pro pic.twitter.com/tWOZ3tAq0F — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) October 27, 2025

iPhone 18 Pro Coming With 48MP Periscope Lens

iPhone 18 Pro will get have a new design, variable large aperture, and a 48MP periscope lens Launch timeline: Sept. 2026: iPhone 18 Pro & Fold Early 2027:iPhone 18 & 18e pic.twitter.com/Yt8CS1hgEH — Choqao Tech (@choqao) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

