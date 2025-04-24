Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sale starts in India. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India for 8GB+128GB is INR 15,999. However, the company has offered a special discount price for day 1 at INR 14,999. Interested customers can buy the smartphone by visiting Flipkart. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and it features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. Realme GT 7 Price, Specifications and Features Announced; Know Everything About Realme’s New Budget Flagship Smartphone Launched in China.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Sale Begins in India

SALE IS LIVE! Get the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in all its slim and stylish glory, at a special ONE DAY price of just ₹14,999 today! Make it yours: https://t.co/Ga2nLcJSX6#NOTEkaro #Note50s5G pic.twitter.com/vIeg9cqmGT — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 24, 2025

