iQOO is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G, today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the iQOO Z9 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The Z9 5G might come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that will likely boast a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z9 5G is rumoured to be equipped with a Sony IMX882 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The smartphone is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The iQOO Z9 5G might come in two storage configurations, which is expected to include an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 19,999. Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

iQOO Z9 5G Launch Today

Get ready to witness the #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ9 5G. Watch the Live Event now on iQOO India YT Channel and get a chance to WIN* a brand new #iQOOZ9 5G. *T&C Apply - https://t.co/akabioQQeQ Know More - https://t.co/VbDgKo6fqM Watch Now - https://t.co/1ohvqTCDka#FullyLoaded… pic.twitter.com/qxn9v408yh — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 12, 2024

