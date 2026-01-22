The iQOO 15 Ultra has been officially teased, with a launch in China expected soon. The upcoming Ultra variant is reportedly set to be available in Black and White shades. The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to launch in early February 2026, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED M14 flat display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Android 16, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and wireless charging support, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto camera, Q3 gaming chip, active cooling fan, and pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers. These specifications are rumoured; official details will be revealed soon. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

iQOO 15 Ultra Teased in China, Launching Soon

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

