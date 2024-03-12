The popular short-video-making platform TikTok is on the verge of being banned in the US due to concerns about data security and foreign influence. The Republican-controlled House will vote on a bill that will either prohibit the TikTok platform in the country or be divested from ByteDance. US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump support the bill called "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.". Amid these ongoing debate over the bill, Elon Musk has shared his concerns that the new law is not about TikTok but "censorship and government control!" The tech billionaire further added, "If it were just about TikTok, it would only cite "foreign control" as the issue, but it does not." OpenAI Calls Elon Musk’s Claims 'Incoherent': Report.

Elon Musk Speaks About Law Banning TikTok:

This law is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control! If it were just about TikTok, it would only cite “foreign control” as the issue, but it does not. https://t.co/3hpePCE1nS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)