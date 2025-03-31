Japan is reportedly preparing to categorise cryptocurrency assets as financial products under its legal system. The development is expected to expand the scope of insider trading restrictions to include such assets. As per a report of Nikkei, the Financial Services Agency plans to propose changes to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The bill could be submitted to parliament as early as 2026, reflecting the government's growing focus on regulating digital assets. The Financial Services Agency is said to be considering the change through discussions with experts. Bitcoin Market Cap To Eventually Reach USD 1 Quadrillion: Crypto India.

Japan To Classify Bitcoin and Crypto Assets As Financial Products

JUST IN: 🇯🇵 Japan to classify Bitcoin and crypto assets as financial products - Nikkei pic.twitter.com/BXD6IQ9Xwv — Radar 𝘸​ Archie🚨 (@RadarHits) March 30, 2025

