Crypto India (@CryptoIndia) stated that the Bitcoin market cap would eventually increase to USD 1 quadrillion. The Bitcoin price has been stagnant for weeks, not surpassing even the USD 90,000 mark. Last year, the BTC price skyrocketed to USD 1,00,000 and beyond. However, this year, the cryptocurrency hit USD 88,000 and fell to the USD 84,000 mark. Last year, experts predicted that the Bitcoin price would increase in 2025 and reach over USD 2,00,000. Bitcoin Price Today, March 29, 2025: BTC Price Stands at USD 83,575.21 Amid Fluctuations, Drops From Recent High of USD 88,000.

BTC Market Cap Will Reach USD 1 Quadrillion, Said Crypto India

JUST IN: Crypto India says #Bitcoin's market cap will eventually reach $1 quadrillion. 🚀 — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) March 29, 2025

