Alcatel V3 series 5G smartphones sale goes live in India, which includes the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G models. These smartphones are now available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, with prices ranging from INR 11,999 to INR 19,999, along with bank offers. All three phones feature Alcatel’s NXTPAPER display technology and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The V3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,010mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The V3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The V3 Classic 5G offers a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Motorola Razr 60 Sale Date: Motorola’s New Flip Smartphone Will Officially Be Available in India Starting June 4, 2025, Comes With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X Processor.

Alcatel V3 Ultra Series 5G Sale Goes Live in India

Sale Is Live. Let The Real Upgrade Begin! The Alcatel V3 Series 5G is here to level up your selfies, scrolls, and stories. Look sharp, stay fast, and flex that fresh design—without draining your wallet. The sale is Live, only on Flipkart. Buy now: https://t.co/8fBxx4afR3… pic.twitter.com/flSBSEAFxL — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) June 2, 2025

