Alcatel India has shared a teaser image of its upcoming smartphone in India. The smartphone’s name and other details remain under wraps for now, and the teaser only shows the curve of the device, not the full body. Alcatel India posted on X, “Precision meets personality. The next chapter of design begins soon.” The French technology brand also shared the hashtags #NXTComing and #NewLaunch. More details will be revealed soon. The company has several Alcatel 3 series models available in India. Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Silicon-Battery Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola’s New G Series Smartphone.

Alcatel Shares New Smartphone Teaser

