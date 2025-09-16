(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Meta Ray-Ban Display HUD Glasses Video Accidentally Leaked Ahead of 'Meta Connect' Event by Mark Zuckerberg’s Company; Check Expected Price (Watch Video)
Meta Ray-Ban Display HUD glasses short promo video was accidentally leaked ahead of the official 'Meta Connect' event by Mark Zuckerberg's company. This video showed the design and some of highlights of the upcoming Meta smartglasses. The Meta Connect event will be held on September 17-18. Check expected price here.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 16, 2025 08:28 AM IST
