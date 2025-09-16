Meta accidently leaked a video of its upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses ahead of the Meta Connect launch event. According to the first report by UploadVR, Meta's HUD glasses with an sEMG wristband for control will be Ray-Ban branded. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta quickly removed the video after uploading it to its YouTube channel. The annual press conference, 'Meta Connect,' is set to take place from September 17–18. It may be priced  USD 800 (around INR 70,000) GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.

Meta HUD Ray-Ban Glasses Video Leaked Online

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

