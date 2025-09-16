Meta accidently leaked a video of its upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses ahead of the Meta Connect launch event. According to the first report by UploadVR, Meta's HUD glasses with an sEMG wristband for control will be Ray-Ban branded. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta quickly removed the video after uploading it to its YouTube channel. The annual press conference, 'Meta Connect,' is set to take place from September 17–18. It may be priced USD 800 (around INR 70,000) GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.

BREAKING 🚨: Meta's HUD glasses video got leaked ahead of the upcoming Meta Connect.

Powered by Meta AI, these glasses have a chance to shape the way how AI will be used in the future.

Even if it is just Llama 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/OQLj9Kf7GJ

— TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) September 15, 2025