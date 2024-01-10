Microsoft and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNLab) join hands together to work on scientific discovery for energy storage solutions. According to the official post by Microsoft, "This multi-year collaboration marks the start of an exciting new journey that will bring the power of AI to many aspects of scientific research." PNNL, based in Richland, Washington, is a national hub that work to advance "scientific discoveries, improve resiliency and enhance security". The Microsoft and PNNL collaboration to demonstrate how the acceleration can benefit chemistry and material science, the fields involved in finding the most-needed energy solutions for the world. Paytm Announces To Invest Rs 100 Crore in Gujarat’s GIFT City To Offer AI-Driven Cross-Border Remittance and Set Up New Development Centre for Innovation.

Microsoft Announces Multi-Year Collaboration With PNNL:

Microsoft and @PNNLab join forces to accelerate scientific discovery for energy storage solutions. This multi-year collaboration marks the start of an exciting new journey that will bring the power of AI to many aspects of scientific research. Learn more: https://t.co/p4fY9J0j4e pic.twitter.com/rwmX2OhN5R — Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 9, 2024

PNNL and Microsoft Join Forces for Clean Energy Solutions:

