Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5. The gaming console will feature a 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen with 1080p output. It includes new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The Nintendo Switch 2 introduces a new C button on the right side of the device. Additionally, it comes with a new game chat feature. The feature uses a built-in microphone that can clearly pick up voices from a distance. Players can also share the game screen. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with an internal storage capacity of 256 GB. Players can look forward to new game titles like Kirby Air Riders, a new game by Masahiro Sakurai, launching in 2025. The Duskbloods, a multiplayer game by FromSoftware, will be released in 2026. Classic Nintendo GameCube games will also be coming, along with titles like NBA 2K, Borderlands 4, and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. This summer, Nintendo Switch 2 will debut Drag and Drive, a 3v3 sports game. As per a report of Businesswire, the Nintendo Switch 2 system will be released on June 5, with a retail price of around USD 449.99 in the US. PlayStation Game Lineup, April 2025: From The Last of Us Part II Remastered to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Forza Horizon 5, Check Game Lists and Release Dates.

Nintendo Switch 2 System Launch on June 5

Kirby Air Riders

Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title directed by Masahiro Sakurai, is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2025! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/GO1dNcgESa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware, is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2026! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/Nq2Qu8ja07 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 Games

We’re not done yet! There are even more games heading to #NintendoSwitch2 from our publishing and developing partners like NBA 2K, Borderlands 4, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and more! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/R9gzmfcXjB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

Classic Nintendo GameCube Games

Classic Nintendo GameCube games are coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members! #NintendoDirect ►The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker ►SOULCALIBUR II ►F-Zero GX pic.twitter.com/NP9hS6VozJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 3v3 Sports Game

Use the mouse controls of both Joy-Con 2 at the same time and experience Drag x Drive, a new 3v3 sports game launching for #NintendoSwitch2 this summer. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/6oK5DNMDUo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

