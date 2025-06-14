Nothing Phone 3 will launch on July 1, 2025, in India and the global market. Ahead of the launch, a listing for the Nothing Phone (3) has reportedly appeared on Walmart, showing the black colour variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The listing hints at key features of the upcoming device from Nothing. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits brightness. The device could come with a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. A 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging is also expected. The Nothing Phone 3 price may range between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000 in India. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Teased; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Listed by Walmart

Nothing Phone (3) listed by Walmart ahead of launch 👀#nothingphone3 pic.twitter.com/MeioDH53Ab — 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒓𝒐𝒓𝒂 (@Technifyzer) June 13, 2025

Nothing Phone (3) Listed by Walmart

Nothing Phone (3) listed by Walmart ahead of launch https://t.co/q3SB44sVCc pic.twitter.com/rXr2sIcGCD — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) June 13, 2025

