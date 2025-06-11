Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1, 2025, in India and the global market. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Nothing has been confirmed to skip the long-running Glyph Interface and instead adopt a new design. Recently, Nothing reaffirmed that the Glyph Interface would not be added to the Nothing Phone 3 model via a post that said, "Friendship ended with Glyphs". Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging, a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz 3,000 nits brighter display, a 50MP+50MP rear camera setup, and a 32MP selfie camera. Nothing Phone 3 price could be around INR 50,000 to INR 70,000. Huawei Pura 80, Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Huawei Pura 80 Plus and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Launched in China; Check Key Specifications, Prices and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 to Skip Glyph Interface

Nothing Phone 3 New Designed Leaked

#nothingphone3 India launch date, specifications, price and all other latest leaks 👉The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to launch on July 1. 👉It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. 👉 The Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to house a 50MP triple rear setup. pic.twitter.com/Orn3nV3SrC — Pawan Jaiswal (@Pkhubhai) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)