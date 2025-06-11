Huawei has launched its new Huawei Pura 80 series in China. The new series includes Huawei Pura 80, Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Huawei Pura 80 Plus and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra smartphones. The Pura 80 series was launched during a live-streamed event. Huawei has launched the Pura 80 series with a 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display and HarmonyOS 5. It is powered by the Kirin 9020 processor and packs a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The Huawei Pura 80 pro pricing starts at CNY 6,499 (INR 77,300). Pro Plus at CNY 7,999 (around INR 95,000) and Ultra variant at CNY 9,999 (around INR 1,18,000). itel ZENO 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New itel Smartphone Launched With 120Hz Display.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Announced in China

