OpenAI launches new tools for developers to help build reliable and powerful agents. The Sam Altman-run company introduced tools for web search, file search, computer use, responses API, and Agents SDK. Moreover, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared an example of a story generated using a new tool that excelled in creative writing. He said, "... this is the first time I have been really struck by something written by AI; it got the vibe of metafiction so right." Telegram New Feature Update: Instant Messaging App Introduces Star Messages, Pinned Gifts, Verification Platform 2.0 and More; Check Details.

OpenAI New Tools Launched

We're launching new tools to help developers build reliable and powerful AI agents. 🤖🔧 Timestamps: 01:54 Web search 02:41 File search 03:22 Computer use 04:07 Responses API 10:17 Agents SDK pic.twitter.com/vY514tdmDz — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 11, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praised AI Model's Creative Writing Skills

we trained a new model that is good at creative writing (not sure yet how/when it will get released). this is the first time i have been really struck by something written by AI; it got the vibe of metafiction so right. PROMPT: Please write a metafictional literary short story… — Sam Altman (@sama) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)