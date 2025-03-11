Telegram has introduced new features for its users. Content creators and public figures can now gain more control over their privacy with new features that allow them to filter incoming messages. Star Messages feature can be helpful for users to take control of their inbox, especially if they receive a high volume of messages. The feature will allow users to set a fee for incoming messages from users who are not in their contacts. Additionally, these updates introduce innovative ways for creators to monetise their popularity through the earning of stars. The latest Telegram update brings several features to enhance its user experience and security. One addition is an info page for new chats to help prevent scams. The update introduces the option to gift Premium subscriptions with stars. Users can now pin up to six gifts to showcase them on their gifts tab and on their profile cover. Additionally, the update includes Verification Platform 2.0, which assists startups in streamlining their user verification processes. Gemini AI Likely To Soon Feature in Google Calendar; Check Details and Know How It Will Work.

Telegram New Feature Update

The latest Telegram update adds Star Messages, allowing users to reduce spam and monetize their inbox – plus more features like Contact Confirmation, Pinned Gifts, Streaming to Chromecast and more.https://t.co/0snAM67pq1 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) March 11, 2025

