Several staff researchers warned the board of directors about a potentially dangerous artificial intelligence breakthrough in a letter they submitted before OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's four-day banishment, according to a report by Reuters. The longtime CEO Mira Murati reportedly informed staff members about the initiative, known as Q*, on Wednesday, November 22, and said that a letter had been written to the board before Altman's firing. According to the report, the previously undisclosed letter and AI algorithm was a significant advancement prior to Altman's sacking from the board, the face of generative AI. More than 700 workers had vowed to resign in support of Altman's dismissal and join Microsoft before his victorious comeback late on Tuesday, November 21. Sam Altman-Founded Worldcoin’s Crypto Token Crashes 12% After His Ouster From OpenAI.

OpenAI Researchers Reportedly Warned Board About AI Breakthrough

BREAKING: Reuters reports the maker of ChatGPT had made progress on Q* (pronounced Q-Star), which some internally believe could be a breakthrough in the startup's search for superintelligence, also known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), one of the people told Reuters.… https://t.co/xWkggzZFCt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2023

BREAKING: Reuters reports that in the lead up to Sam Altman's sacking, 'several staff researchers sent the board of directors a letter warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 22, 2023

