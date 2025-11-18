The OPPO Find X9 series launch live stream will begin in India today at 12 PM. During the event, the company will introduce the OPPO Find X9 standard model and the OPPO Find X9 Pro, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and featuring a revamped design. The Find X9 series will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and offer up to 16GB of RAM. The standard model will come with a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant will have a 7,500mAh battery. Both will support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. They also feature IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with 3,600 nits of peak display brightness. The OPPO Find X9 includes a 50MP primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is equipped with a 200MP Hasselblad-branded telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera. The standard variant will feature a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, while the Pro model will offer a 6.78-inch panel. Both will support a 1.5K resolution. The company will also launch the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ alongside the OPPO Find X9 series today. The OPPO Find X9 Pro price in India is expected to be INR 99,999 and OPPO Find X9 price is expected to be INR 74,999. Realme UI 7.0 Beta Begins Rolling Out to More Devices Ahead of Official Release With New Design, Smoother Animation and More; Know How To Download.

