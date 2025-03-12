OPPO F29 series 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 20, 2025 at 12 PM. The series will include two smartphones - OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29 Pro Plus 5G. OPPO said the smartphones will have a durable design, likely military-grade resistance and a circular camera module on the rear. The series is expected to have an IP66/68/69 rating and a 7.55mm slim design. OPPO F29 Pro is expected to launch with Dimensity 7300 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, likely priced under INR 25,000. The OPPO F29 Pro Plus 5G may include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 8GB/12GB RAM option, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W and under INR 30,000. Infinix Note 50x 5G To Launch on March 27, 2025 in India With ‘Circle To Search’ Feature; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO F29 Series 5G Launching on March 20, 2025

Mark your calendars! Launching on 20th March 2025, at 12 PM – #OPPOF29Series5G, a masterpiece of durability and elegance, designed to stand out and built to last. Are you ready to meet #TheDurableChampion ? pic.twitter.com/VH9fBfXbzk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 12, 2025

