OPPO has announced five major upgrades coming to its next flagship lineup, the OPPO Find X9 series. The company has confirmed that the upcoming OPPO Find X9 models will feature Active Optical Alignment (AOA) for precise photography. They will also include the Real-Time Triple Exposure feature to maintain shadows, highlights, and mid-tones, a Restructured Imaging Pipeline with Parallel Computing for ultra-high-resolution images, a True Color Camera, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. According to reports, the OPPO Find X9 series is expected to feature 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh batteries for the vanilla and Pro variants, respectively. The series may include 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In addition to the Dimensity 9500 SoC, the series will also incorporate the OPPO Trinity Engine. OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO Find X9 Series Details Confirmed Ahead of China Launch on October 16

A revolution in imaging is on the way. Here are 5⃣ breakthroughs we're developing for our next flagship.#OPPOFindX9Series pic.twitter.com/B3NHQ3BKVn — OPPO (@oppo) October 13, 2025

