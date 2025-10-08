PUBG Global Series (PGS) 9, 2025, will begin on October 13 and run until October 19 in Seremban, Malaysia. The tournament will bring the 24 best PUBG teams from across the world. Teams will compete in a group stage format before moving into the finals. Matches will be held across maps like Erangel, Miramar, Taego, and Rondo. PUBG said, “Standard PUBG Esports ruleset S.U.P.E.R will apply. Group Stage 12 matches per each group and Grand Finals 18 matches.” In a blog post, PUBG mentioned that the prize pool for PGS 9 includes USD 1,00,000 for the team that finishes first with 400 points. The second-place team will earn USD 40,000, while third and fourth places will get USD 20,000 and USD 18,000, respectively.Battlefield 6 Global Launch Date Confirmed on October 10; Check Release Timeline in India, PC Requirements and Other Details.

PGS 9 Will Start From October 13

PGS 9 begins 🇲🇾 New stage, same hunger. 📍 Location: Malaysia 📅 PGS 9: October 13 ~ October 19, 2025 📅 PGS 10: October 27 ~ November 2, 2025 pic.twitter.com/2MZENmfocV — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) October 8, 2025

