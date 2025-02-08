PlayStation Network (PSN) has experienced some major problems as of Friday evening, February 7. Several users complained that the network is throwing a WS-116449-5 error. According to Sony’s PSN status page, account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and the PlayStation Direct website are all dealing with issues. Social media quickly filled with frustrated users, with some coming up with hilarious memes and funny jokes. Scroll down to check out some hilarious memes and funny jokes on the Playstation Network outage. ChatGPT Down: Global Outage Hits ChatGPT, Sora and API; Incident Has Now Been Resolved, Says OpenAI.

PlayStation Down

JUST IN - Playstation Network (PSN) is down for many pic.twitter.com/ekC8WJPBIA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 8, 2025

PSN Outage

PLAYSTATION NETWORK DOWN—HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW Friday night gaming plans? Not happening. PSN has been down for hours, leaving players unable to connect, buy games, or even manage their accounts. Reports started flooding in around 4:50 PM CT, and it’s only getting worse. Sony… pic.twitter.com/Bpe7RVnvPr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 8, 2025

No, Please!

*9-5 workers getting home for the weekend just to see PlayStation Network is down* pic.twitter.com/zl9T6B1vE4 — Mildly Enthusiastic Texas Fan (@Crenshaw78) February 8, 2025

Alright!

playstation network down, time to get to know my wife of 5 years pic.twitter.com/JTMZNulR1w — SicKly (@SpookyVisitor) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)